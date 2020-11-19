Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 161,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,992 shares of company stock worth $4,209,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.