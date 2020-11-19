Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,708 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Match Group by 555.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,637,000 after buying an additional 175,102 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,393,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 815,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $131.35 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

