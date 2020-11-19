Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 102.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,441,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,924,000 after buying an additional 1,849,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amkor Technology by 50.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 438,819 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 162.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 270,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amkor Technology by 65.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 225,758 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $130,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $685,590. 59.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

