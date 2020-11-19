Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,611 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 55.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boise Cascade by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Boise Cascade by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCC opened at $44.07 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 16,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $777,834.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,287.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

