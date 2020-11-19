Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

FBC stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.75. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

