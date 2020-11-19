Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $81.70.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.