Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $118.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

