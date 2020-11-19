L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $196.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

