Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Liberty Broadband worth $79,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,702,000 after buying an additional 121,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,245,000 after buying an additional 74,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after buying an additional 400,040 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 920,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,100,000 after buying an additional 21,377 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $157.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $158.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.