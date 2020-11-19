LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 67.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $22,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $6,093,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,263,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $6,667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $556,617.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $181.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

