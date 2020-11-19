LPL Financial LLC Has $24.73 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $224.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.