LPL Financial LLC Has $25.70 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 464,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,189 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $25,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.