LPL Financial LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $27,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $744,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 356,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

