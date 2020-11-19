LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 567,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 77,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,547,000 after buying an additional 241,970 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,702,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,174,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $142.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $145.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.12.

