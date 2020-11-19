LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $22,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

