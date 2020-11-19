LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,633 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Citigroup by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 867,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after buying an additional 199,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

