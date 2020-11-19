LPL Financial LLC Sells 95 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.96 and a 200-day moving average of $321.25. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.