Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $367,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Match Group by 149.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $131.35 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.01, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

