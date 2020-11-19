MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in MetLife by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,126,000 after purchasing an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in MetLife by 32.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in MetLife by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 244,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

