Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 48.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3,109.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $607,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,694,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,568,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,292 shares of company stock valued at $44,080,587. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.