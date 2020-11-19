Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Raised by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

