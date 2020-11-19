National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 283 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,279,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

NYSE:SHW opened at $723.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $699.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $639.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.