National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

