National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

Shares of GS opened at $224.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

