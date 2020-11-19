National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,420 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 362.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $87.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,365.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,451 shares of company stock valued at $125,108,427 over the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

