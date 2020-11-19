National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $63.27. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

