National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,263,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the third quarter worth $4,475,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

