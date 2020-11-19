National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Corning by 22.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 98.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corning by 18.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 414,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.9% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $1,317,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

