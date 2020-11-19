National Asset Management Inc. Has $946,000 Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $262.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

