National Asset Management Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.