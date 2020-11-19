National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,594,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 310,914 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,994,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after buying an additional 453,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 141,988 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 61.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,296,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 873,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.21. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

