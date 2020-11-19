National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $120.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

