National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

SHW opened at $723.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $639.06.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.