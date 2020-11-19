National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.