National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,053 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 52.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 81,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE TER opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $23,531,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

