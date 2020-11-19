National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 9,969.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,001,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Chegg by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chegg by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,166.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,317,898.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

