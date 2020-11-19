National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.10.

Shares of EL opened at $250.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,382 shares of company stock worth $136,555,270. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

