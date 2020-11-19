National Asset Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,342 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 163.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 62.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 215.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,653 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $76.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 raised their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

