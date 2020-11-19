Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $2,797,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,087.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

