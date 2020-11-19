OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 662 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mylan were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 136,097 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mylan by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Mylan by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 496,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 358,506 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

