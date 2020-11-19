OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 809 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 699.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after buying an additional 1,185,367 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,041.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 602,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,559,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,673,000 after purchasing an additional 360,711 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

