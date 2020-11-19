OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Shares of PSX opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

