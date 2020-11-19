OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 17 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,131.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1,150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,678,550 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

