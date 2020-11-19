OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 202 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU opened at $75.77 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

