OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

