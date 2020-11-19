OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

