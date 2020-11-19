OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,088,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,811 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $64.54 on Thursday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

