OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,442,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,293 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,381,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,402,000 after acquiring an additional 433,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

MCK stock opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.