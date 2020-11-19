OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,294,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,781,000. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $147.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,694,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

