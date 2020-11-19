OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $704,000 Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Seagen were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,114,000 after buying an additional 720,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 58.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after purchasing an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Seagen by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,074,000 after acquiring an additional 274,118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,103,000 after buying an additional 99,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Seagen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.28 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $717,886.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. BidaskClub lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Seagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.12.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

